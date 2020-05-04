age 76; longtime resident of Roseville, died peacefully May 2, 2020. Husband of the late Martha; dearest father of Ronnie (Teena) Jr. and Richard (Tracy); cherished grandfather of Ryan, Samantha, Kyle and Isabel; and dear great grandfather of Ellie, Nicolas and Everly. Visitation Wednesday at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser from 4pm-7pm and private services on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association.



