Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Rosalie Tocco age 75, passed away March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. loving mother of Philip (Angie), Peter (Kimberly) Frances and Joe (Grace); dear nanna of Joe, Anthony, Nickolas, Joey, Peter, Brian, Jen and Missy and the late Jason; proud great nanna of Stella, Violet, Addison and Riley. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Township MI 48035. Funeral instate Saturday, April 6, 2019 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb MI 48042.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019
