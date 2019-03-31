|
|
Rosalie Tocco age 75, passed away March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. loving mother of Philip (Angie), Peter (Kimberly) Frances and Joe (Grace); dear nanna of Joe, Anthony, Nickolas, Joey, Peter, Brian, Jen and Missy and the late Jason; proud great nanna of Stella, Violet, Addison and Riley. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Township MI 48035. Funeral instate Saturday, April 6, 2019 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb MI 48042.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2019