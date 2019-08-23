The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
48115 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Rosalyn Talerico


1949 - 2019
Rosalyn Talerico Obituary
Rosalyn Talerico, born March 1, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan at the age of 70. Rosalyn was the former owner of the Clairpointe Restaurant in the Village of Grosse Pointe. Loving wife of Frank, dear mother of Frank (Sharon) and Kim Talerico and dear grandmother of Frankie and Vincent. Dear sister of Grace (the late Tom) Gardella. Dear sister-in-law of Cheryl (Leonard) Dunford, Steve (Pauline) Talerico, Mark (the late Kay) Talerico, Beverly (Chuck Reiter) Talerico, Connie (Rick) Mackey and Rich (Michelle)Talerico. Rosalyn was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation Monday from 2-8 p.m. with a rosary 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (S. of 22 Mile Rd.-Shelby Twp.) Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 25, 2019
