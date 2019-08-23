|
Rosalyn Talerico, born March 1, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan at the age of 70. Rosalyn was the former owner of the Clairpointe Restaurant in the Village of Grosse Pointe. Loving wife of Frank, dear mother of Frank (Sharon) and Kim Talerico and dear grandmother of Frankie and Vincent. Dear sister of Grace (the late Tom) Gardella. Dear sister-in-law of Cheryl (Leonard) Dunford, Steve (Pauline) Talerico, Mark (the late Kay) Talerico, Beverly (Chuck Reiter) Talerico, Connie (Rick) Mackey and Rich (Michelle)Talerico. Rosalyn was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation Monday from 2-8 p.m. with a rosary 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (S. of 22 Mile Rd.-Shelby Twp.) Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 25, 2019