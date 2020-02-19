|
Rose Ann Fiebelkorn, age 67 of Clinton Township died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born July 30, 1952 in Mount Clemens to the late Harold W. and Blanche C. Babbitt Fiebelkorn. Member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and School in Macomb. Survived by brother Terance (Rhonda) Fiebelkorn, nephews Kurt (Jessica) Fiebelkorn, Daniel Fiebelkorn, niece Kara Fiebelkorn, great-nephews Luke, Henry and great-niece Julia Fiebelkorn, aunts Gladys Kage, Armintha Pegelo, cousins and other extended family. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harvey and Lillian Babbitt and paternal grandparents, Paul and Martha Fiebelkorn. Visitation Friday 2-8pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral Saturday 10am (instate at 9am) at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile Road, Macomb. Burial Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church Moving Forward Campaign. View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 20, 2020