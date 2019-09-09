|
Rose Ann Fontana, age 96, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Kathleen (Richard) Zelmanski, Ralph (Maria), Maria (Craig) Fontana-Brown, Francine, and the late Mario. Cherished grandmother of Shawn Kubic, Francesca (Jason) Krause, Kelly (Michael) Ingels, Angelina (Brian) Diebold, Gia (Brad) Busch, Frank (Angelina) Deloach, Jason Davenport, and the late Charlene Kubic. Great-grandmother of Drake, Kylee, Logan, Darren, Trever, Trent, Alexandra, Makena, Fontana Rose, and Nola. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Scripture service 7:00 pm. Instate Thursday 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass 10:00 am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 South Nunneley, Clinton Township. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. Memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 10, 2019