Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Rose M. Socia


1930 - 2020
Rose M. Socia Obituary
Rose M. Socia, age 89 of Mount Clemens, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born September 8, 1930 in Mount Clemens to the late Alexander and Emily Trombley Milne. Formerly employed at Mount Clemens Pottery and member of American Legion Post 4 Ladies Auxiliary. Survived by three daughters, Patricia, Sandra and Janet, five granddaughters, 13 great grandchildren and sister Janet Mansfield. Special thanks to friends Sharanne and Ed for their loving care and time spent with her. Preceded by husband of 59 years Gilbert, four brothers, three sisters and grandson Michael. Visitation Monday 2-7 p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens with a Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers contributions to Martha T. Berry Foundation. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020
