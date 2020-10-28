Rose Marie Buckley, age 80 of Chesterfield passed away on October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Buckley, Sr. Loving mother of Rhonda (Kelley Bishop), John Jr. (Sue), Janet (Dwayne) Frye, David (Kimm), Jennifer (Eric Fluet) and William (Stephanie Yelenik). Dear grandmother of Sara, Kyle Frye, Jacob, Quentin, Trevor Frye, Megan and great-grandmother of Colsyn. Dear step-grandmother of Nicolas and Benton. Dear sister of Norman (Sharon) Swope and Dorothy (Jim) Ezyk. Visitation 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate at 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. gendernalikfh.com