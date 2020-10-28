1/1
Rose Marie Buckley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Buckley, age 80 of Chesterfield passed away on October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Buckley, Sr. Loving mother of Rhonda (Kelley Bishop), John Jr. (Sue), Janet (Dwayne) Frye, David (Kimm), Jennifer (Eric Fluet) and William (Stephanie Yelenik). Dear grandmother of Sara, Kyle Frye, Jacob, Quentin, Trevor Frye, Megan and great-grandmother of Colsyn. Dear step-grandmother of Nicolas and Benton. Dear sister of Norman (Sharon) Swope and Dorothy (Jim) Ezyk. Visitation 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate at 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved