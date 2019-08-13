|
Rose Marie Filipkowski, beloved sister of Sylvia (the late Raymond) Kusza, John (the late Kathleen) and the late Chester (Marylynn) Filipkowski. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Rose was an avid traveler visiting over 25 countries in her lifetime. Rose had a 40 year career at AAA Michigan. Rose was laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Salvation Army (Warren Corp).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 15, 2019