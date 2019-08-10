The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Rose Marie Poupard

Rose Marie Poupard Obituary
Rose Marie Poupard, age 82, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur for 47 years on August 12. Loving mother of Dennis (Nancy), Bryan (Noel), Barry, Tammy (Doug) Grenzicki, and Larry. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4, soon to be 5. Sister of Gil Shaw and Sue (Chuck) Kin. Visitation will be Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 2-8 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Rosary Monday 7:00 pm. Instate Tuesday 11:00 am until time of funeral Mass 11:30 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road, Warren. Memorials to Congregation of St. Joseph in Nazareth, MI, would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019
