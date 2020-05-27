Moscatello, Rose born July 15, 1928. 92 years young. Rosie was always on the move! She enjoyed Bingo, singing, playing the spoons, crocheting, and traveling. She enjoyed taking care of her family and was an awesome cook who loved nothing more than preparing fantastic dinners for everyone! Rose was the wife of Rico. Mother of Nancy (Stan) Kowalski, Rick (Paula) and Don (Pat) Grandma to Bree (Mike) Messina, Elliott (Jen) Kowalski and Kalyn (Nick) Kowalski GG Rosie to Stella and Dominic Messina and Oliver and Genevieve Kowalski and Auntie Rosie to many, many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Gilda Nicosia. Visitation Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan (Please observe the social gathering/distancing limits when visiting). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Ministries.



