Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Rosemary Ann (VanTiem) Spens


Rosemary Ann (VanTiem) Spens Obituary
Spens, Rosemary Ann (Van Tiem), 95, of Marysville, formally of Memphis and New Baltimore, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Spens. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue, Marysville. A Knights of Columbus Auxiliary Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Marysville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. To send condolences, visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019
