Roy Arthur Bock of Macomb, MI passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020. Roy was born Oct. 10, 1929 in Fraser, MI to the late Paul Sr and Lillian Bock. He married the love of his life Lorraine on April 24, 1954 at St. John Lutheran Church in New Haven, MI. Roy retired from dairy farming in 1969 and later retired as an animal control officer for Macomb County. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, gardening and polka dancing. Roy loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always good for a joke. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Roy is survived by his dear wife Lorraine; children Rodney, Susan (James) Koss and Lois (Tony) Bellhorn; grandchildren Nathan (Laura) Koss, Sarah (Jeff) Healey, Daniel (Lindsay) Koss, Rachel (James) Force, Bethany (Brandon) Blanchard, Jacob Koss, Elizabeth Bellhorn and Joel Bellhorn; great grandchildren Kiley, Sydney, Wesley, Kade, Derek, Ethan, Joshua, Hayden, Ryli, Hannah, Emma, Mackenzie, Avery, Noah, Keagan, Zoey, Graham, Caleb, Dylan and Madelyn. He is also survived by his in laws Milton (Evelyn) Miller and Ronald Miller. Roy is predeceased by his parents Paul Sr and Lillian Bock; siblings Ruth Rachow, Ethel Stark, Beatrice Penzien and Paul Bock Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of services at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Macomb, MI. Burial at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
