Cobean, Roy E. Jr. Passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family Beloved husband of Bonnie, Dearest father of Jane Emerson (Larry Charfoos), Julie Cobean, Leah (Wesley) Brant And Jamie Cobean. Pre-deceased by his son John. Grandfather of 11 and Great grandfather of 7 Loving Brother of Jeanne Wargo Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am at the Sterling Height Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Dir, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. Corner of 18 & Ryan). Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 27, 2019