Gruenburg, Roy Neil, born July 11, 1932, passed away November 30, 2019. Roy was born in Detroit Michigan and lived his entire life in Macomb County, Michigan. Roy went to Eastern High School, graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and received his law degree from Detroit College of Law. Roy practiced law over 50 years, predominately in Macomb County. He was a City Council member in Warren, Michigan and a Municipal and District Court Judge in Warren. Roy was a kind and gentle man, loved by all. He never had an unkind word for anyone. He was blessed with many friends who shared in his adventures. He is survived by his children, Dawn, Gail (Eric), Roy. His lovely daughter, Carol, predeceased him. His grandchildren, Gretchen, Kensington Schumann, Savannah and Alexander. Nephews Dana, Drew, Dean and Cousin Gilbert Stanow shared stories at every opportunity. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 5, 2019