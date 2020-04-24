|
Rudolph (Rudy) Ernest Sommer passed away on April 19th, 2020 at the age of 100. Rudy was born in Saxony, Germany and arrived in the United States at the age of 2. In 1941, he enlisted in the Army and served in World War II. He worked for Michigan Bell and retired at the age of 56. Rudy lived a happy and healthy life which was often spent on the golf course while at his summer home in Michigan and his winter home in Florida. He is predeceased in death by his parents Oscar and Elsa, sister Betty, wife and mother of his children Iona and wife Mary “Sis”. He is survived by his sons Ron (Karan) and Ken (Nancy); granddaughter Karla; great grandchildren Kayla and Kory (Ashley); great great grandchildren Mylie, Koltyn, Kason, and Asher; the Addy Family, Pam Najarian, and his caregiver Donna McWherter. Rudy will be laid to rest at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp, MI. Memorial service scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020