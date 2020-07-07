Ruth A. Lindow, age 73 of Eastpointe passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Ruth Lindow. Loving sister of George (Helen) Lindow, Edward Lindow Jr., John Lindow, Fred (Cindy) Lindow and the late Michael Lindow. Dear and special friend of Marilyn Lindow. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth very much enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii. She always loved learning and reading about history. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12-4pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation is limited to 10 people at a time and face masks/covers are required. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10am at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal, Eastpointe, MI. St. Veronica does require face masks and social distancing for all those attend the mass. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City, Michigan. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
