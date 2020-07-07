1/1
Ruth A. Lindow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Lindow, age 73 of Eastpointe passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Ruth Lindow. Loving sister of George (Helen) Lindow, Edward Lindow Jr., John Lindow, Fred (Cindy) Lindow and the late Michael Lindow. Dear and special friend of Marilyn Lindow. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth very much enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii. She always loved learning and reading about history. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12-4pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation is limited to 10 people at a time and face masks/covers are required. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10am at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal, Eastpointe, MI. St. Veronica does require face masks and social distancing for all those attend the mass. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City, Michigan. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved