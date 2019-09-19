|
|
Ruth E. Lee, age 93 of Clinton Township passed away September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dear mother of Cheryl (Jim) Emery, Sonya (Dennis) Deneweth, Gordon (Debbie) and the late Gary (Diana). Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Visitation 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 20, 2019