1/1
Ruth (Faulmann) Gutowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 97, longtime resident of Fraser, died peacefully October 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward; dearest mother of Bob (Sharon) and Gary Gutowski; cherished grandmother of five beautiful grandchildren and three adored great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Raymond and Edward. She is also survived by her foster sisters, Barbara and Margaret.Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser, Tuesday from 4pm - 8pm. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church of Fraser at 10am until the time of service at 10:30am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved