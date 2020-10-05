age 97, longtime resident of Fraser, died peacefully October 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Edward; dearest mother of Bob (Sharon) and Gary Gutowski; cherished grandmother of five beautiful grandchildren and three adored great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Raymond and Edward. She is also survived by her foster sisters, Barbara and Margaret.Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser, Tuesday from 4pm - 8pm. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church of Fraser at 10am until the time of service at 10:30am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store