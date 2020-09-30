Of Center Line, passed away on her 85th birthday on September 28, 2020. She was born September 28, 1935. Beloved wife of 59 1/2 years of the late Robert. Dearest mother of Vicki (Michael) Richardson and the late Sheri Stilwell. Loving Mamaw of David (Cristin) Richardson, Steven (Leanne) Richardson and Heather and Heidi Stilwell and great grandchildren, Tyler, Kylie, Ryleigh, Cooper and Hudson. Dear sister of Anita Hall. She will be missed by her faithful great grandpets, Bauer, Lucy, Tulip, Wallace and Emmett. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Funeral Service Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



