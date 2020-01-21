|
Ruth “Cookie” Wheeler of Shelby Township, Michigan peacefully passed on January 18, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born on September 12, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to parents William and Irene Jeffery. Graduating from John J. Pershing High School in Detroit, Cookie worked as a Teacher’s Assistant with Utica Community Schools for nearly two decades. She was actively involved in the community with a love to volunteer at the Shelby Township Senior Center. Cookie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and is remembered for her selflessness, compassion, generosity, humor, and most of all - her incredible smile. Cookie was the cherished wife of 54 years of Gerald “Jerry” Wheeler; the loving mother of Jim (Shana) Wheeler and Nicole (Dave) Wheeler-Schumacher; the beloved nana of Heather (Justin) Hustek and Corey Wheeler; the great-grandma of Henry Hustek; a loving sister of Sue (Bill) Boren and John (Sharon) Jeffery; the grandma to family pets, Matilda and Pablo; the beloved aunt, cousin and dear friend to many from all walks of life. The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mitchell Folbe and to the rest of the amazing staff of Beaumont Hospital – Troy. Cookie Wheeler’s family will celebrate her life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home located at 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke) in Utica, Michigan. Visitation is from 10:30AM – 1:00PM, followed by a service beginning at 1:00PM. The family invites visitors to wear purple in honor of Cookie’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the following charities: of Michigan Chapter (www.lls.org/michigan); Shelby Township Senior Center; of Michigan – Detroit (www.nkfm.org); and Humane Society of Macomb County (www.humanesocietyofmacomb.org).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020