Salvatore A. DiCaro, age 84, passed away on June 4, 2020; beloved husband to the late Mary Rose for 62 years; loving father to Sal (Mary), Lisa (Jerry) Juillet, Chris, and Jeff (Jackie); proud papa of Jerry, Sammy (Morgan), Cara (Ben), Nicole (Tyler), Dominic, and Christopher; Sam is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Nina DiCaro; he is preceded in death by his brother John. The family will greet friends for a funeral service on Friday, June 12th at St. Isidore, 18201 23 Mile Road, instate 11:30am until the time of mass at 12:00 noon. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.