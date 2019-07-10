|
Garrisi, Salvatore "Sam" was called home to our Heavenly Father on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 65years Rosalia Pizzo Garrisi; his sons Vincent (Lori), Joseph (Leslie), daughters Maria (Rick) Tideswell and Nancy Rose (Mark) Garrisi-Bowman, and the late Salvatore J. (Debra); and 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sisters Teresa Hensler and Maria Mattingly. He is loved and missed by all. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Funeral, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Community, 40501 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 11, 2019