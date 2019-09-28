|
"Sam" September 27, 2019 Age 78. Loving husband of Penny. Predeceased by his sister Victoria Zelmanski and his brother Joseph. Also survived by his brother-in-law James, his admiring nieces and nephews Jennifer, Anthony, Stephanie, and Brittney, his godchildren Pauly, Antoinette, and Anthony and Penny's beloved siblings Patricia (Thomas) DeMeyer and James Mallos. Visitation Monday 3 to 9pm. Funeral Tuesday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 29, 2019