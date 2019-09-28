The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Salvatore J. Pizzo Obituary
"Sam" September 27, 2019 Age 78. Loving husband of Penny. Predeceased by his sister Victoria Zelmanski and his brother Joseph. Also survived by his brother-in-law James, his admiring nieces and nephews Jennifer, Anthony, Stephanie, and Brittney, his godchildren Pauly, Antoinette, and Anthony and Penny's beloved siblings Patricia (Thomas) DeMeyer and James Mallos. Visitation Monday 3 to 9pm. Funeral Tuesday 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book".
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 29, 2019
