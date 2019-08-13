|
Salvatore Crimando was born August 14, 1926. He passed away on June 4, 2019. “Sam,” or “Sal,” was the youngest of 6 children born to immigrant parents. He married his beloved, Virginia, in 1951 and enjoyed every one of their 68 years together. Sam is survived by Ginnie, his sister, Phyllis, sons, Michael (Cindy) and John (Kathie), 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sam took advantage of the GI Bill after having served in the US Navy during World War II. He went on to become an attorney and, in 1965, became the first Circuit Court Administrator in Michigan. He was a founding member and the first president of the Michigan Association of Circuit Court Administrators. From 1993 – 2013 he served on the Board of Directors for the Macomb County Retirees Association. He was a man of faith and served as an usher at St. Isaac Jogues for over 50 years. Sam loved games of all kinds, especially golf and bowling. When he wasn’t playing, he was watching. However, his true passion was his family. His humor and sweetness will be missed by many.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 14, 2019