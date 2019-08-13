Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Crimando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sal" "Sam" Crimando

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore "Sal" "Sam" Crimando Obituary
Salvatore Crimando was born August 14, 1926. He passed away on June 4, 2019. “Sam,” or “Sal,” was the youngest of 6 children born to immigrant parents. He married his beloved, Virginia, in 1951 and enjoyed every one of their 68 years together. Sam is survived by Ginnie, his sister, Phyllis, sons, Michael (Cindy) and John (Kathie), 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sam took advantage of the GI Bill after having served in the US Navy during World War II. He went on to become an attorney and, in 1965, became the first Circuit Court Administrator in Michigan. He was a founding member and the first president of the Michigan Association of Circuit Court Administrators. From 1993 – 2013 he served on the Board of Directors for the Macomb County Retirees Association. He was a man of faith and served as an usher at St. Isaac Jogues for over 50 years. Sam loved games of all kinds, especially golf and bowling. When he wasn’t playing, he was watching. However, his true passion was his family. His humor and sweetness will be missed by many.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.