Viviano, Salvatore “Sam,” of Romeo, died June 5, 2019, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township. He was 87, born in Detroit on May 5, 1932, to Catherine and Sam Viviano. Sam graduated from St. Joseph High School in Detroit in 1950, playing football and also boxing for the Catholic Youth Organization. He entered the military service in 1952, proudly serving in the U.S. Army for two years and earning a Bronze Star Medal for his bravery in the Korean War. On June 9, 1962, Sam married Jean (nee Mulcahy), who he called his “one and only.” Sam was an avid Michigan fan, a trait he passed down to his children and grandchildren. But he cherished family above all else. Everyone who knew him had a story to tell and benefited from his moral character, humor, work ethic, humility and caring nature. He is survived by his wife and children, Steve (Cindy) Sieniarecki of Mount Clemens; Theresa (Paul Wilson) Viviano of Poland, Ohio; GraceAnne Viviano of St. Clair Shores; Samuel (Sandra) Viviano of Shelby Township; and, JoAnne Viviano of Columbus, Ohio (who apologizes for having to put the name of that city in his obituary). He also is survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many, many other fans. Sam was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, William and Thomas Viviano. Visitation is 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Township), 54880 Van Dyke, at 25 Mile Road, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. He will lie instate from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., time of Mass on Monday at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 343 S. Main St. in Romeo. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorials to the VFW or are appreciated. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 8, 2019