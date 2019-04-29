The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Samuel "Sam" Scalisi

Samuel "Sam" Scalisi Obituary
Scalisi, Samuel “Sam,” age 78, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Consetta “Connie.” Dear brother of Rosa (Mike) Gracey, Jim Scalisi, Dennis Scalisi, Terri (Ron) Matz, Robin (Jeff) Kish, Joe (Lynne) Lipari, Sal (Jackie) Lipari and Nanette Lipari. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 at Holy Family Church, 641 Chrysler Dr., Detroit. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 1, 2019
