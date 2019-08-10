The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Samuel TOCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel TOCCO

Samuel TOCCO Obituary
Samuel J. “Sam” Tocco, age 100, passed away on August 9, 2019; beloved husband of the late Evelyn; loving father of Peter (Loretta) and Bill; proud papa of Sam, Peter (Jill), Bill (Nikki), Sam, and Nicole (James); cherished great-grandfather of 5; dear brother of the late Grace and Anthony (the late Grace). The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road in Clinton Township on Monday, August 12 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes, Sterling Heights. In state from 9:00am until the time of service. Entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019
