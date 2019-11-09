|
|
Sandra Lee Krantz, age 60, passed away on November 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Gregory; children: Kayla (Ian), Jonathan; grandchildren: Savannah, Delilah, Makayla, Mason; sister: Susan Kaminski; nieces and nephews: Holly, Robert, Amanda, Brandi, Hunter, Matthew, Katherine, David, and Lindsey. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elaine Apley. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019