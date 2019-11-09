The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Resources
Sandra Krantz Obituary
Sandra Lee Krantz, age 60, passed away on November 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Gregory; children: Kayla (Ian), Jonathan; grandchildren: Savannah, Delilah, Makayla, Mason; sister: Susan Kaminski; nieces and nephews: Holly, Robert, Amanda, Brandi, Hunter, Matthew, Katherine, David, and Lindsey. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elaine Apley. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019
