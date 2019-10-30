|
|
Sandy Panzenhagen died October 22, 2019, at the St. Clair Shores home where she opened her heart and her kitchen to family and friends for half a century. She was 77. Her husband, Jim, was close by as were the ashes of their son, Jimmy, a school teacher and budding artist who died in 2002, leaving an unfilled void in Sandy’s soul. Born Sandra Lee Glew on February 22, 1942, on Detroit’s east side, she was the oldest daughter of John and LaVerne Glew. She and Jim were married for 57 years. They wrote each other daily love notes until her dying days. Sandy is survived by her husband, James R. Panzenhagen; four daughters, Lori Panzenhagen, Julie McArdle, Lisa Panzenhagen and Vicki Panzenhagen; grandchildren Samantha (Ryan) St. Pierre, Sean McArdle, Laila Panzenhagen and Victoria Panzenhagen; great-grandsons Hunter and Cole St. Pierre; sister-in-law Carolyn (William) Darby and their son David (Shelly) Darby, and brother-in-law Tom (Christie) Panzenhagen. A memorial service for family and close friends is planned. To honor Sandy and in Jimmy’s memory the family suggests contributions to the Melanoma Research Foundation (www.melanoma.org). For the full obituary and to share a memory visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 3, 2019