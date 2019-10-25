|
Oct. 23, 2019 Age 77 Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Leann (Dale) Owens and Albert (Rachel Gonser)Sorentino. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Nicholas, and Joey. Dear sister of Edward (Denise)and the late Thomas Curnow. Dear sister in law of Joann Woodard.Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 10:30 am until 11:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Ephrem Catholic Church 38900 Dodge Park (corner of 17 Mile Rd.), Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 26, 2019