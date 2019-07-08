The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Margaret Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Margaret Hummel Obituary
Hummel, Sarah Margaret age 93 of Harrison Township, passed away early Saturday morning at Shelby Nursing Center. She was born May 24, 1926 to William and Issabela (Dunsire) Loomans in Mount Clemens, Michigan. On June 13, 1945 Sarah was united in marriage with Dale Hummel. Mrs. Hummel was employed for 25 years at Sears & Roebuck as a clerk, and worked at re-sale shops around town. She enjoyed going to garage sales and also putting them on. She is survived by her children, Karen Bryer and David Hummel; grandsons, Eric (Tracy) Bryer and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Bryer, and great grandchildren, Shaun, Evan, Ryan and Hayden. Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Dale in 1979; son in law, John Bryer, and brother, William Loomans. Visiting hours are from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Private burial will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens, Clinton Township. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
Download Now