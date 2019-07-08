|
|
Hummel, Sarah Margaret age 93 of Harrison Township, passed away early Saturday morning at Shelby Nursing Center. She was born May 24, 1926 to William and Issabela (Dunsire) Loomans in Mount Clemens, Michigan. On June 13, 1945 Sarah was united in marriage with Dale Hummel. Mrs. Hummel was employed for 25 years at Sears & Roebuck as a clerk, and worked at re-sale shops around town. She enjoyed going to garage sales and also putting them on. She is survived by her children, Karen Bryer and David Hummel; grandsons, Eric (Tracy) Bryer and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Bryer, and great grandchildren, Shaun, Evan, Ryan and Hayden. Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Dale in 1979; son in law, John Bryer, and brother, William Loomans. Visiting hours are from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Private burial will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens, Clinton Township. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 9, 2019