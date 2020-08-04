Dzick, Saraleen (Sally) age 76, July 18, 2020. Adoring wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Joanne (Richard) Cover and Frank Moceri. Doting grandmother of Richard (Shelby) Cover and Elizabeth Cover. Cherished sister of Virginia (Dale) Metty. Treasured by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Luncheon will be held August 18 at 1 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Center located at 43843 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers www.ivcinfo.org
would be appreciated. Best lovingly described as feisty and vivacious by family and friends, Sally had a loving heart, advocating for seniors in the tri-county area. Proudly working until her passing as a Client Service Manager CSA for Health Source Home Care, She also served 15 yrs as Board Member President with Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, and belonged to many Civic and Christian organizations in support of the senior community. Always willing to host a benefit or gathering of family and friends, her passionate spirit will be truly missed.