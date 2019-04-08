The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Margules
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Saul Margules

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Saul Margules Obituary
Margules, Dr. Saul, age 94, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lenamyra Margules. Cherished father of Dr. Daniel Margules, Rachel (Steven Balan) Margules and the late Royal Margules. Proud grandfather of Sean (Diane) Margules, Timothy Margules, Eric (Syema Ailia) Margules, Kimberly (Trey) Mitchell, Rebecca Margules, Luke Margules, and Joshua, Andy and Melissa Balan. Adoring great-grandfather of Hobbes and Arthur Mitchell. Loving brother of Philip (the late Ona) Margules, the late Lillian (the late Bernard) Kalisky, and the late Gertrude Margules. Dear brother-in-law of Irma (the late Bernard) Glaser and the late Esther Saulson. Also survived by his faithful walking companion, Buddy, and his devoted caregivers. SERVICES 3 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. Call 248-569-0020.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now