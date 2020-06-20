Scott Howard Johns Jr.
Scott Howard Johns Jr., a resident of Warren, Michigan passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born May 20, 1976. After graduating from Chippewa Valley High School (94), Scott pursued an acting career in New York. He worked for Home Depot and was a graduate of Oakland University. Scott loved ice hockey and played on many teams. He is survived by his wife Natasha Ann (Sanders) Johns and their 2 year old son Xavier Grayson Johns: his parents Scott and Donna Johns, Mother: Kathleen Ann Leith Murray and brothers: Brandon Johns, Gordon Johns and William Lisk. He is preceded in death by his sister Lindsay Jean Johns and his grandparents. A Memorial Service for Scott will be held at Resurrection Cemetery Saturday, June 27 at 1:30pm, 18201 Clinton River Rd, Clinton Twp 48038. In lieu of flowers donations to Xavier's college fund at ugift529.com using the code J4S-R58, are appreciated. Arrangements made by A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
