The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Shannon Marie Farmer Obituary
Age 44, June 9, 2019 of Warren. Loving wife of Bil. Dear mother of Stella and step-mother of Cheyenne. Beloved daughter of Laura and the late Bruce Cramer. Sister of Brent (Beth) Cramer. Daughter-in-law of Gayl and Kathy Kuhn. Sister-in-law of Christie (Keith) Bolda and Kelli (Phil) DeLaRosa. Aunt of Nicklas Cramer, Elizabeth Bolda, Emily Bolda, Kelsey DeLaRosa, Summer DeLaRosa and Ryan DeLaRosa. Niece of Hope Cramer. A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd., Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019
