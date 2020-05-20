Sharon Ann Springer, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Prescott (Skidway Lake) with her family by her side. She was born on October 21, 1949 in Torrance, CA to George and Mary (Spisak) Oniga. Sharon lived in Prescott for the past 20 years, formerly of Mt. Clemens. She enjoyed knitting and spending time on the lake with family and friends. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Randall Springer of Prescott; son, Randy “R.J.” (Lisa) Springer of Washington Twp.; and grandchildren, Samantha and Zachary. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Gerald Walling. Cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled at this time. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 20 to May 24, 2020.