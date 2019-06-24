|
|
Allen, Sharon Kay (Kluck); age 80; a longtime resident of Romeo; passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born April 14, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Lorraine (Zwingman) Kluck in Saginaw. Sharon graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminar Prep School in 1957. She then attended Martin Lutheran College and then finished her school at Central Michigan University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education Teaching. Sharon married her beloved husband Orlin Garth Allen August 11th, 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Saginaw. She was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washington where she taught school, she was a charter member and past president of AAUW, and volunteered teaching refugee children how to speak English. Her hobbies were vast, from playing the piano and dulcimer, to crochet and knitting, and she enjoyed camping with her family. Sharon loved traveling with her husband Orlin to Elder Hostiles to the east coast and the Carolinas and took annual trips in September to Otis Point, Maine. Sharon enjoyed life, loved her family and shall be missed by many. Orlin and Sharon instilled the love of the outdoors through camping to all of their children and grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Orlin of Romeo, beloved children Dawn Allen of Romeo, Garth (Anita) Allen of Attica, Tara (Jim) Goulet of Romeo, beloved grandchildren Joey, Jordan, Meagan, Dawn Odette, Gareth, Kyle, and Noah. Also surviving are her aunt Ruth Kuelske and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Allen “Bucky” Kluck and infant brother Larry Dale. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Church with Pastor Jeffery Draeger officiating (8600 27 Mile Rd.- Washington.) Memorial Donations can be made to; the AAUW Education Foundation, the Beaumont Silent Children Foundation or the Penrickton Center For Blind. Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 South Main – Romeo, MI 48065.)
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 25, 2019