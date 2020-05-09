SHELBY J. SMITH-STEVES was born in Overton County, Tennessee on June 8, 1927 and passed away on April 22, 2020 in Romeo, Michigan. Shelby was baptized Methodist in Clarkrange, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Shelby Harris and Laura (Franklin) Harris. She attended school in Tennessee until the 9th grade when the family moved to Florida. Shelby then moved to Georgia to attend the Mount Berry Academy to finish her high school education. During this time, Shelby’s mother acquired work with Chrysler, in Michigan, as a “Rosie the Riveter” which brought Shelby to Michigan. When she was young, Shelby held various positions, including one at Michigan Bell, then at Beauty Counselors Cosmetics in Grosse Pointe Woods, where she worked her way up to an executive position, and finally ended her career in interior design. She was also active as a Sunday school teacher and choir singer at Christ Methodist Church in Detroit, where her husband, Fred J. Smith served as an usher. Throughout her life, Shelby was known best for her generosity to family. She was also known for her detailed taste and style which corresponded with various places she had lived and traveled around the world. Her travels gave her knowledge of many things, which always provided much insight to share with her children and grandchildren. Regardless of how far her life journeys took her, what she cherished most was the love of her family. She had an incredibly special love for her children -- Fred, Ron, and Sherryl. Shelby is survived by her sister, Gloria Smith of Tennessee, and her sons, Fred W. Smith, Sr. and Ronald D. Smith, who both reside in Michigan. Shelby’s grandchildren and great grandchildren include Fred Winton Smith, Jr., his wife Kara and their sons, Pierce & Dash of Virginia; Collin Smith and his wife Colleen of South Dakota; David Smith, his wife Carrie and their son Jordan of Florida; Jessica (Smith) Benoit and her husband Chad, and their children Blake, Cody, and Emma of Michigan; and Melisa and Marisa, daughters of Ronald and Tran Smith of Michigan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 9 to May 10, 2020.