Sherry Ann Miller, 54, from Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with family by her side following a lengthy illness. Sherry will be forever remembered by her beloved husband and best friend, Richard Miller, their daughter Nicole, her parents and their spouses Raymond (Janice) Elliott and Linda (Wayne) DeVries; by her brother Leo Nabinger Jr., sister Raelyn (Matthew) Elliott-Remes and stepsister Candace (Jeremiah) Shellnut. Sherry will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, all whose lives were made richer having known her. An avid animal lover, she loved boating, fishing, her family and many friends, but will most be remembered for her kind spirit and giving personality. Sherry will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.



