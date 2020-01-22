|
Shirley Ann Wiederhold, January 18, 2020, age 94. A daughter of William and Ethel (nee Lewis), she was born in Detroit on November 5, 1925. Shirley leaves behind Theresa Eastman, who became the daughter she never had, Theresa's husband, Jerrill Eastman, and their children, Jerrill Jr. and Xavier, who became grandchildren to Shirley. Shirley will also be missed by many loving cousins, including Kathy Wiederhold, Mary Anne Preston, Laura Milward, Libby Somoza, and Bobby Wiederhold. She was predeceased by her infant brother, Donald. Visitation on Friday, January 24, from 9 a.m. until time for funeral service at 2 p.m. at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020