Peetsch, Shirley B., age 88, a resident of Sterling Heights for 5 years and previously from Romeo, MI., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Pine Ridge of Hayes Senior Living in Sterling Heights, MI. Shirley was born May 15, 1924 in Detroit, MI., the daughter of Joseph & Charlotte (Shelly) Brown. She married Earl Peetsch on September 23, 1950 in Ohio and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2011.They moved to Romeo in 1951, where they raised their 3 children. Family was Shirley’s #1 priority. She enjoyed reading Christian novels, sewing, and gardening. Shirley is survived by her children: Shelly (Wolfgang) Mueller of Harrietta, MI., Keith (Theresa) Peetsch of Washington, MI. & Elaine (Jim) Grosjean of Hertford, North Carolina; grandchildren include Chad (Caryll) Weideman, Sherri (Joe) White, Nathan (AnnMarie) Weideman, and John (Sarah) Grosjean, Aaron (Leah) Grosjean, and Joel (Melanie) Grosjean; as well as 10 great grandchildren. Burial took place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Local arrangements by the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019
