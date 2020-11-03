Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley A. Blauvelt, age 91, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Blauvelt and dear mother of Barbara (Edward) Hromek, Beverly (Christopher) Fletcher, James Blauvelt, Jr., Gilbert Blauvelt, and Michael (Debra) Blauvelt. She was also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Please share a memory with the family at



