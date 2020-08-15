“A Beautiful Life taken to soon” Shirley Jacquelyn (Bandy) Rowe 67 years young, of Shelby Township, passed Away at Troy Beaumont hospital August 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Despite how hard Shirley fought for her life (and we all knew she was a fighter), her body was no match for COVID-19. Shirley had a small gathering of 10 people outside by the pool on 4th of July and contracted COVID-19, which turned into COVID 19 pneumonia. She was unaware that she had come into contact with someone positive until after the fact. It is our families firm belief that she would still be here if restrictions hadn’t been lifted so soon for society, and the person that gave her the virus would have taken precautions more seriously. We look for guidance from our government and were let down, but more than that we were destroyed. Politics should not kill people or harm families in any capacity. The hospital did what they could with Remedesivir and Plasma, but there was no “Right to Try”, and Hydroxychloroquine was not an option at any time. No ones life should be used in someone else’s political agenda. Please take this seriously! This is not how my Moms story should have ended. Shirley enjoyed life and was always quick; with a forgive and forget attitude…. life is too short. She loved get togethers with family and friends, enjoying a drink by the pool, and just being surrounded by the ones she loved . Shirley was always the life of the party, and will be forever missed. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband and soul mate of 34 years Richard Rowe. Parents Bill and Dimple (Ramsey) Bandy, brothers “Bob A Louie“ and Taylor Bandy. Nephew Chuck Sherrod and Niece Lori Purpura. Survived and cherished by daughter Michelle and son-in-law Dan Dymek. Unconditionally loving gamma (grandma) to Amanda and Dylan Dymek, and Jacob Kaminski “Everybody’s Crazy Grandma”. Survived by sister Sandy and brother-in-law Dave Koenke, Niece Leann Jennings, nephew Robert Bandy and many more family and friends that adored her! Mom to two fur babies Yogi and Mya. Although we are all so heartbroken and losing such a big part of us… Shirley’s own words were “Have a party and enjoy life as I would have”. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Shirley Rowe will be held at a later Safer date.



