The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Watkins Obituary
WATKINS, SHIRLEY JEAN. Age 87 August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Shirlee Mae Little. Proud grandmother of Shawn Elletson, Ryan(Tina)Elletson, Shelli Elletson & Jillian(Jamie)Haase. Great grandmother of 11. Dearest sister of Gerald(Sue)Gordon. Shirley was a lifelong bowler as well as a longtime active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday 4-9pm. Monday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Tuesday Instate 11:00am at St. Peter Church 95 Market at New St. (Downtown Mt. Clemens) until time of Mass at 11:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now