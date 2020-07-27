Shirley Rose Morgan, age 92, passed away on July 20, 2020. Born to Alinda Andre and John Schulte on August 11th 1927. Dear wife of the late Thomas Lantagne and the late Arthur Morgan; loving mother to Linda (Rick) McGibbon , Jim (Pam) Lantagne, Sandy (Bob) Rabaut, Mary (Joe) Welsh, Barb (John) Gervais, Tom (Maureen) Lantagne, and Carol Misch; cherished grandmother of Jack (Alyssa) McGibbon, Lisa (John) Andrzejewski, Jamie Lantagne & Matt Krukowski, Cheryl (Lucas) Lowden, Clay Rabaut, Doug (Aimee) Rabaut, Leslie Rabaut & Spencer Printen, James McBride & Karly Beaupre, Angela McBride & Jeff Munafo, the late Susie McBride, Dusty Welsh & Vicky Loomis, Shawna (Chris) Bork, Ashley Welsh, Tom Lantagne Jr. & Rachel Mead, Lindsey Lantagne & Lee Wiltfong, Nathan (Amber) Larry, Luke (Rachael) Larry, Jennifer (Ashton) Gryffin, Tucker Corrigan, Mallory Misch, Carlene Misch and loving great-grandmother of 22. Shirley is preceded in death by her dear siblings; Margie (Herb) Hansen, Charlotte (Bill) Hostetler, Jack Schulte, Bill Schulte, Dick (Loretta) Schulte and Bob (Bea) Schulte; she is also survived by Tom (Delores) Schulte and Carolyn (Steve) Gura Shirley loved being surrounded by her family, swimming, playing cards, cooking, gardening, going to the theater and traveling. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by the warmth and smiles from her family and friends. Shirley supported her daughter Mary Welsh’s authorship of several grief books and creation of the nonprofit “Susie Q’s Kid’s” following the loss of their granddaughter/daughter Susie McBride. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://susieqskids.org/
and comfort a child or young adult with one of the Susie Q’s Kids comfort bags distributed to children in the hospitals, foster care, shelter, or those grieving the loss of a loved one. Thank you Shirley will be laid to rest at Mt Olivet Cemetery at a later date. To be notified of future celebration information or send condolences, contact Mary Welsh at mwelsh29@gmail.com Fond Memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com