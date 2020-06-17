Shirley Shenkosky
Shirley May Shenkosky, age 93, passed away on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Francis; loving children: Edward (Elaine), Thomas (Tammy), Gary (Angel); 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She enjoyed being a crossing guard for 20 years in the city of Harper Woods. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
