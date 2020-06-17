Shirley Shenkosky

Shirley May Shenkosky, age 93, passed away on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Francis; loving children: Edward (Elaine), Thomas (Tammy), Gary (Angel); 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She enjoyed being a crossing guard for 20 years in the city of Harper Woods. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.



