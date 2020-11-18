Shirley J. Swieczkowski, age 79, passed away November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Dennis. Loving mother of Joe, Dyanne (Paul) Willems, and Mike (Jennifer); dear grandmother of Olivia, Scarlett, and Henry. Shirley is also survived my many loving family members and close friends. Donations in Shirley’s name can be made to the DIA, NPR, Turning Point, and The Salvation Army. Arrangements under the direction of Kaul Funeral Home, St. Clair Shores.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store