|
|
Shirley Loraine Warnick, age 92, passed away July 15, 2019 in Clinton Township, Michigan. She was born July 5, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan to the late George & Ida (Jordan) Cordes. Shirley graduated from South Eastern High School. She worked for The Detroit Edison and Blue Cross, before raising her children. After retirement Shirley volunteered at Mt. Clemens Hospital for over 25 years. Several times she was recognized for her years of service. Shirley was a member of the Utica United Methodist Church, and was active in the Women’s Ministry. She and Paul traveled extensively throughout the world. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Paul; their children, Paula (Denis) Maue, Karen (John) Harvey, Sharon (Rob) Hill; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Shirley will be Thursday, July 18, 2-4pm & 6-8pm at Kaul Funeral Home. A funeral service for Shirley will be Friday, July 19, at 11:00am at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. Burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Henry Ford Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 17, 2019