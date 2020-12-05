Sonja D. Rosenthal, of Utica. Age 78. Loving wife of the late Gerald. Dear mother of Mitchell and Jon Rosenthal and Sara (Stan) Malewski. Beloved grandmother of Jon Rosenthal, Erika (Thomas) Mattas and Alex Rosenthal. Sonja was spirited and kind, a warmhearted and generous person. She loved creating ceramics, shopping and traveling. Memorial service arrangements are pending. Memorial contributions may be directed to: ASPCA (aspca.org
), Feed America (www.fbem.org
), Hospice of Michigan (www.hom.org
). Please share a memory of Sonja by signing her guestbook.