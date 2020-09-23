1/1
Sophie M. Rudnicki
Rudnicki, Sophie M. Age 73. Passed away September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Chester. Loving mother of Renee (Todd) Triemstra, Mark (Rebecca) and Michael (Eriko). Dear grandmother of Lauryn, Katelyn, Annika, Helena and Kaley. Sister of John Glowa. Visitation will be held at the Sterling Heights chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors on Friday from 3-8 pm. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Saturday, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Mrs. Rudnicki will lie instate from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit Mandziukfuneralhome.com to share memories.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
